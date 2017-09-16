About this product
Sugar Plum Sunset Indica Live Cartridge 500mg
by Cresco
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Sugar Plum Sunset by Cresco Labs brings back-to-back Bubba Kush genetics together with potent results. The funky undertones of Pre-98 Bubba Kush are enriched by the floral aromas of Katsu Bubba’s phenotype mother. Its generous trichome density and hues of purple foliage give the strain an appetizing appearance alongside pain mitigating effects that relax the mind and body without being excessively sedative. Enjoy this 90% indica later in the day to maximize this strain’s deep physical relaxation.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item