Sundae Driver x Melonade is a balanced strain featuring top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, which create a sugar rush of tropical fruits, cherries and melon in the nose and on the palate. This hybrid may get you a good mix of uplifted euphoria and rush-free relaxation. So step on over to the sweet side.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
