Brighten up your day with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Sunny MAC! This offspring of Alien Cookies and Columbian x Starfighter boasts a main terpene profile consisting of Terpinolene, Limonene, and β-Caryophyllene. Refreshing citrus notes of lemon and orange are rounded out with hints of clove and mint. You may experience initial onsets of heady, introspective effects leading to feeling happy and uplifted while a sense of body relief eventually takes over.

--

Reported Effects: Happy, Heady, Introspective, Uplifting, Body Relief

Flavor/Aroma: Lemon, Clove, Mint, Orange

Lineage: Alien Cookies X (Columbian X Starfighter)

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

Show more