Sunrise Sherbet​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Gelato 41 with Sunset Sherbet. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and d-Limonene harmonize to create a diverse candy nose that has hints of orange, cherry, funky grape, and lavender. The view from this high is potentially relaxing for the body while uplifted mood and a cerebral buzz may take over up top.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

