Supernova Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 0.5g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Supernova is a balanced hybrid bred from crossing Red Pop with Pluto #2. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene explode together to create aromas of extreme sweetness, accented by funky and fruity notes that transform into a sweet strawberry flavor. You may experience some serious relaxation and physical relief ahead.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Supernova, formerly known as “Chronic,” is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by combining DJ Short’s iconic Blueberry with the Afhgani landrace Mazar-i-Sharif. Supernova is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Supernova’s effects include feeling sleepyeuphoric, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Supernova when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred in Amsterdam, Supernova features tropical, spicy/herbal and tree fruit flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Supernova typically ranges from $35-$45 for 1/8. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Supernova, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item