Supernova is a balanced hybrid bred from crossing Red Pop with Pluto #2. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene explode together to create aromas of extreme sweetness, accented by funky and fruity notes that transform into a sweet strawberry flavor. You may experience some serious relaxation and physical relief ahead.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

