Sweet Thang is a balanced strain bred from crossing Runtz with Permanent Marker #9. Top terpenes d-Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool combine to produce citrusy and earthy aromas with tropical berry, lemony, and herbal flavors. As you begin to experience the sweetness, you may experience potential effects like an uplifted mood and sense of physical relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
