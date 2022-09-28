About this product
A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This indica cross combines Tangerine Kush's citrusy flavor with Ice Cream Cakes sweet vanilla notes, creating a pleasant flavor profile. Its strong onset and relaxing effects make this strain a helpful sleep aid.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Vanilla
Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
