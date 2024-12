As its namesake may suggest, The Menage is a hybrid strain from Cresco created by parent strains Zkittlez x Triangle Kush BX3 crossed with Gelato 41 x Kush Mints 11. Terpenes such as Farnesene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create notes of basil, cinnamon, citrus, lavender, and hops. Users may expect to feel relaxed and calm while a sense of creativity and body relief takes over the experience.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

