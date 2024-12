The White x GSC is an indica strain bred from crossing The White with Girl Scout Cookies. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene bake together to create a doughy, cakey, vanilla aroma with a hint of citrus and gas in the background. Find a cozy place as this strain may give you a perfect slice of mental peace and a strongly stoned sensation.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

