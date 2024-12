TK/CD is a cross between Triangle Kush x Chem Dog. This strain packs a sweet and spicy citrus flavor with a gassy fuel overtone. The aroma is spicy and earthy with hints of citrus and lemony fuel. TK/CD has relaxing potential effects that settle in nicely helping you unwind and feel like you’re floating. This strain is great for nighttime use.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

