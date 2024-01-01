The lineage here speaks for itself, but it’s up to you to try. Triangle Kush 91, a genuine hybrid bred from crossing two legends: Chem 91 with Triangle Kush. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene produce an album’s worth of aromas, led by pepper and earthy musk backed by sweet citrus and gas. Expect earthy and woody flavors to lead the inhale and citrus and gas to lead on the exhale. Like throwing on your favorite record, this strain may provide physical relaxation and an uplifting, social boost. All you need is some good company.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

