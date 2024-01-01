About this product
TK91 Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 1g
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
TK91 effects are mostly energizing.
TK91 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Chem 91. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. TK91 is a veganic strain that has a very distinct earthy OG and chemmy nose with a hint of chocolate. This flower can be a sleeper as it may offer a mental lift that transitions into a more relaxing and sedating full-body expression. TK91 is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us TK91 effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose TK91 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, TK91 features flavors like chocolate, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of TK91 typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. TK91 has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed TK91, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.