Trainwreck is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Mexican X Thai with Afghani. Top terpenes Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Ocimene produce intense aromas of Lemon, Hops, Spice, Gas. Potential effects include an energizing sensation with some cerebral aspects.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

