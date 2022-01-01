You can have your cake and eat it too with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Tres Leches Cake! Another offspring of Triangle Mints #3 and (Triangle Kush x Triangle Mints), these densely stacked buds are light and dark green with golden hues throughout. Sweet candy, citrus, cakey, and floral aromas remind you of a delicious lemon cake that is matched by sweet citrus cake flavors thanks to top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene. This comfort strain may give you soothing and calming effects, leading you to feel very relaxed.