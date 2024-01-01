Tropicana Cookies​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Purple Tangie with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Valencene merge to make an orangey aroma with a strong note of spice on the back end. Go for a baker’s dozen with these cookies, as you may feel energetic, creative and focused.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

--

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more