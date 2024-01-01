Tropicana Cookies​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Purple Tangie with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Valencene merge to make an orangey aroma with a strong note of spice on the back end. Go for a baker’s dozen with these cookies, as you may feel energetic, creative and focused.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

