Tropicana Cookies​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Purple Tangie with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Valencene merge to make an orangey aroma with a strong note of spice on the back end. Go for a baker’s dozen with these cookies, as you may feel energetic, creative and focused.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

