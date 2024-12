Truffle Kush is an indica-leaning phenotype of Gorilla Butter F2 which was bred from GG #4 with Peanut Butter Breath. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, and Nerolidol create Spicy, Earthy, Citrus. Potential effects include relaxation, an uplift in mood, and mild sleepiness.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

