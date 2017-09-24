UK Cheese is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing UK Cheese with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create musky, cheesy flavors. Potential effects include serious uplifting, energizing sensations.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

