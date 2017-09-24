UK Cheese is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing UK Cheese with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create musky, cheesy flavors. Potential effects include serious uplifting, energizing sensations.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

