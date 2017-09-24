UK Cheese is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing UK Cheese with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create musky, cheesy flavors. Potential effects include serious uplifting, energizing sensations.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

