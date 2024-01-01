You are immediately greeted with the fresh from the bakery aroma of vanilla frosting and just mixed cake batter. This bakery fresh combination is possible due to the combination of the Legendary Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. With our Vanilla Cake it is possible to have your cake and puff on it too.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

