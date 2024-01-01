You are immediately greeted with the fresh from the bakery aroma of vanilla frosting and just mixed cake batter. This bakery fresh combination is possible due to the combination of the Legendary Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. With our Vanilla Cake it is possible to have your cake and puff on it too.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

