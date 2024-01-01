About this product
Vanilla Cake Hybrid Live Resin Budder 2g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Vanilla Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. Vanilla Cake has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item