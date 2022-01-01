Long live this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Viva Kush! Very densely stacked nugs featuring light and dark green buds with some gold notes throughout were created by parent strains Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Triangle Kush. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene bring out earthy, woody, and pine notes along with sweet citrus and fruity flavors. You may experience general relaxing and uplifting effects leading to a calm euphoria.