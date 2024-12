Watermelon Wilson​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Wedding Cake with Watermelon Z & Wilson. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Myrcene produce tropical candy paradise with aromas of sugary sweet watermelon, orange, and vanilla. The potential effects are as sweet as the aromas, as you may experience relaxation, sleepiness, and the munchies.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

