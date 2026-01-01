About this product
Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.
Wave Rider blends Mango Mintality with Bob Hope to bring a sunbaked feel to any summer moment. A terp profile starring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene delivers citrusy, tropical flavors and a buzzy, upbeat feeling that may heat up all your plans.
Wave Rider blends Mango Mintality with Bob Hope to bring a sunbaked feel to any summer moment. A terp profile starring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene delivers citrusy, tropical flavors and a buzzy, upbeat feeling that may heat up all your plans.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.
Wave Rider blends Mango Mintality with Bob Hope to bring a sunbaked feel to any summer moment. A terp profile starring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene delivers citrusy, tropical flavors and a buzzy, upbeat feeling that may heat up all your plans.
Wave Rider blends Mango Mintality with Bob Hope to bring a sunbaked feel to any summer moment. A terp profile starring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene delivers citrusy, tropical flavors and a buzzy, upbeat feeling that may heat up all your plans.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item