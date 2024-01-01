West Coast Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing West Coast Diesel with Apples & Bananas. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Ocimene make for a funky medley of gas, berry, sour apple and tropical aromas. Potential effects include simultaneous uplifting and relaxing sensations.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

