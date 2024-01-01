West Coast Diesel Hybrid Live Resin Budder 1g

by Cresco
SativaTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

West Coast Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing West Coast Diesel with Apples & Bananas. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Ocimene make for a funky medley of gas, berry, sour apple and tropical aromas. Potential effects include simultaneous uplifting and relaxing sensations.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

West Coast Diesel, also called West Coast Sour Diesel and Kerosene Kush, is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Frisco OG. West Coast Diesel is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. West Coast Diesel is bred by NorStar Genetics. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed West Coast Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.  



About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

