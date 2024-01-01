West Coast Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing West Coast Diesel with Apples & Bananas. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Ocimene make for a funky medley of gas, berry, sour apple and tropical aromas. Potential effects include simultaneous uplifting and relaxing sensations.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

