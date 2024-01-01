West Coast Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing West Coast Diesel with Apples & Bananas. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Ocimene make for a funky medley of gas, berry, sour apple and tropical aromas. Potential effects include simultaneous uplifting and relaxing sensations.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

