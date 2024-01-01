West Coast Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing West Coast Diesel with Apples & Bananas. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Ocimene make for a funky medley of gas, berry, sour apple and tropical aromas. Potential effects include simultaneous uplifting and relaxing sensations.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

