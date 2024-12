West Michigan Fadeaway is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Skunk Valley Haze with Grape Gasoline. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Humulene resulting in an intense aroma of lemons and oranges with cakey, vanilla frosting smell on the back end. Get ready to cruise through whatever, as potential effects include a rush of energy and creativity that’s kept in check by classic haze relaxation.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more