Put white gloves on when you pick this up. White Truffle Mints is an indica leaning pheno that was bred by crossing White Truffle with Kush Mints. Highly prevalent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene swirl together to create aromas of earthy woodiness, spice, and pine which transform into similar flavors with sweeter earthiness and tart citrus replaces pine. Indulgent as any indica could be, potential effects include an overall sensation of relaxation, uplifted mood, and sleepiness. Shave off as much as you’d like.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

