White Whale is an indica-leaning phenotype from Han Solo Burger which is bred from crossing GMO with Larry OG. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and β-Myrcene produce funky aromas of garlic and onion. Potential effects include mentally uplifting sensations and physical relief.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

