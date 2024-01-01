White Whale is an indica-leaning phenotype from Han Solo Burger which is bred from crossing GMO with Larry OG. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and β-Myrcene produce funky aromas of garlic and onion. Potential effects include mentally uplifting sensations and physical relief.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more