White Whale is an indica-leaning phenotype from Han Solo Burger which is bred from crossing GMO with Larry OG. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and β-Myrcene produce funky aromas of garlic and onion. Potential effects include mentally uplifting sensations and physical relief.

--

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

