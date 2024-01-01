White Whale Indica Live Resin Sauce 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

White Whale is an indica-leaning phenotype from Han Solo Burger which is bred from crossing GMO with Larry OG. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and β-Myrcene produce funky aromas of garlic and onion. Potential effects include mentally uplifting sensations and physical relief.
--
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency compRestd of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

White Whale is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and Captain Krypt OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. With its potent lineage, White Whale delivers a wave of effects and flavors that captivate the senses. White Whale boasts a THC content that typically ranges between 18-24%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a deeply relaxing experience. Leafly customers report that White Whale's effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. This strain is known for its ability to induce a tranquil state of mind and body, making it an excellent option for unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to White Whale when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety. Its indica-leaning genetics lend themselves to providing effective relief and promoting restful sleep. Bred by Floracal, White Whale features flavors like earthy pine, sweet citrus, and a touch of diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of White Whale typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're seeking a calm oasis in the midst of a hectic world or a soothing remedy for physical discomfort, White Whale offers a potent experience that's hard to overlook. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy White Whale through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item