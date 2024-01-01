White Whale is an indica-leaning phenotype from Han Solo Burger which is bred from crossing GMO with Larry OG. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and β-Myrcene produce funky aromas of garlic and onion. Potential effects include mentally uplifting sensations and physical relief.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

