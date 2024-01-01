White Wookie is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing The White with Wookie 15. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene make for doughy, sweet aromas. Potential effects include a building upflifted mood and relaxation.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

