White Wookie Indica Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
THC 26%
About this product

White Wookie is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing The White with Wookie 15. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene make for doughy, sweet aromas. Potential effects include a building upflifted mood and relaxation.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
--
**Individual Packaging May Vary**

About this strain

White Wookie is a hybrid weed strain bred by The Green Bee from a genetic cross of Pink Lady x Brown Birdie and released in 2022. This strain is ideal for consumers and patients seeking pain relief, with an aromatic blend of pepper, floral, and lemon notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wookie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
