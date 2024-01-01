About this product
White Wookie Indica Premium Small Flower 7g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
White Wookie is a hybrid weed strain bred by The Green Bee from a genetic cross of Pink Lady x Brown Birdie and released in 2022. This strain is ideal for consumers and patients seeking pain relief, with an aromatic blend of pepper, floral, and lemon notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wookie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item