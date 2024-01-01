White Wookie is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing The White with Wookie 15. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene make for doughy, sweet aromas. Potential effects include a building upflifted mood and relaxation.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

