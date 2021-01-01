About this product

Zhirley Temple is a sugary sweet treat with a flavor that will leave you wanting a refill! Like a classic Shirley Temple, this new indica’s notable lemon-lime base topped with a dash of syrupy grenadine will have your taste buds tingling on each inhale. Top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene add to the strain's delightful flavor notes and promote a feeling of bubbly joy while you sit back, relax, and take in all the fruity flavors this strain delivers.



Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene

Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Gas

Reported Effects: Cerebral, Focused, Bubbly, Relaxing, Calming



Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.