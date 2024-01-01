Zushi is a hybrid bred from crossing Zkittles with Kush Mints. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool result in a sugary mix of citrus and berry aromas with floral notes. You may experience a high that starts off with an immediate cerebral buzz before giving way to uplifted mood and a full body high without feeling stuck on the couch.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

