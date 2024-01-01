About this product
Zushi Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 2g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Zushi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Ten Co from a genetic cross of Original Z x Kush Mints. It has spawned many popular strains like Pink Zushi and Blue Zushi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item