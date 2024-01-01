Zushi Hybrid Prerolls 3.5g 7pk

by Cresco
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Zushi is a hybrid bred from crossing Zkittles with Kush Mints. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool result in a sugary mix of citrus and berry aromas with floral notes. You may experience a high that starts off with an immediate cerebral buzz before giving way to uplifted mood and a full body high without feeling stuck on the couch.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Zushi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Ten Co from a genetic cross of Original Z x Kush Mints. It has spawned many popular strains like Pink Zushi and Blue Zushi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

