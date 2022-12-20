About this product
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a balanced hybrid strain with a decadent, sweet fruit, candy-like flavor and aroma. This strain produces an ultra relaxing, heavy, couch-locked feel combined with a clear headed focus. Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy can help remedy the symptoms of appetite loss, fatigue, and nausea.
CRONJA
CRONJA is a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. Inspired by the tradition of hand rolling, CRONJA offers a variety of premium cultivars and luxury accessories to match the elevated lifestyle.