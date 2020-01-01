Instant pop up portable greenhouse to protect plants from pest and storm damage. Also used as a quarantine and sterile isolation chamber for pollination, cloning, acclimatization and organic control methods. Made by a Northern California female grower, this patent pending design uses 8.5mm poly woven plastics(with ventilation), telescoping pole(grows with plant) and spans between 2ft and 9ft tall. Comes in convenient carrying case weighing 9.7lbs to help with all your diverse horticultural and permaculture needs. Looking for Investors and partners with interests to further our Innovations and designs.