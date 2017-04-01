This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.