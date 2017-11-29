About this product
Citrus, Fruity
Chemical, Pungent
SENSATION
Aroused, Focus
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Afghanimal by In House Genetics is a heavy indica-leaning cross of Afghani and Animal Cookies. This squat plant offers tight, rock-hard nuggets that reek of sweet, acrid earth intermixed with fruit and floral notes. It lends consumers heavy physical effects suited for pain relief, relaxation, and mood enhancement. Afghanimal’s smaller stature and snappy 7-8 week flowering time make it a perfect fit for indica-loving indoor growers seeking classic and modern indica-dominant genetics.
Afghanimal effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with